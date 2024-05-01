Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 73,558 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.