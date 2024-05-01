Stride Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Stride has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $205.79 million and approximately $194,260.67 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 2.42799393 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $212,816.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

