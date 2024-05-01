Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.66

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.66 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002396 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

