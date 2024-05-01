Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.060-7.220 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

SUI stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

