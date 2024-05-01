Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SGHC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

