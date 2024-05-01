Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

