Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 167,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -245.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

