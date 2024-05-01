Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Price Performance
SLP stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.40 ($0.86). 1,145,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.72. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Transactions at Sylvania Platinum
In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr bought 60,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,683.71). 12.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sylvania Platinum
Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvania Platinum
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.