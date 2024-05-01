Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 267,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,395,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,433,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

