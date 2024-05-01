Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Tops $830.01 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $830.01 million and $37.93 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

