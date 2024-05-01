Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.
Sysco Price Performance
SYY traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 893,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Sysco
In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.