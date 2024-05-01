T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 11.64% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

