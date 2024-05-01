Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.91 and last traded at $137.08. 4,056,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,663,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $712.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

