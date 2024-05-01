TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.35. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

