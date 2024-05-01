Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.