TD Cowen Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

