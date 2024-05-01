Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.