Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

