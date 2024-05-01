Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $381.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

