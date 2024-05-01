Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%.

BWMX stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $597.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.77%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

