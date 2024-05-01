Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

