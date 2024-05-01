Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of THC stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
