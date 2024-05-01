Tennant (TNC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Tennant to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Tennant has set its FY24 guidance at $6.05-6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-6.650 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Tennant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TNC opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.