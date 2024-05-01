Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 30,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $584.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

