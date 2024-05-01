Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.80 and last traded at $190.01. 92,281,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 103,082,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.32.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $206.29. The company has a market cap of $584.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.