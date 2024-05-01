The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

