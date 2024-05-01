The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

