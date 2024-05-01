The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.18. 1,542,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,920. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $331.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

