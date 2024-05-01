The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Progressive worth $331,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.93. 1,306,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $216.21.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

