The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $299.60 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

