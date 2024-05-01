The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

