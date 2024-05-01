The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.