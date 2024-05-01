Threshold Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $333.66 million and $24.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03326029 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $26,627,709.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

