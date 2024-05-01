Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 14.3%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 2,641,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,970,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Tilray Brands Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.