Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 14.3%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 2,641,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,970,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Tilray Brands Price Performance
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
