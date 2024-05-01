Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.
Timken Stock Performance
NYSE TKR traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.
Timken Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
