Topaz Energy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.47. 35,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,540. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.48.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2575141 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TPZ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.88.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
