Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

