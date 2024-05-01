Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.400-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.71. The stock had a trading volume of 556,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,324. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.33.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.