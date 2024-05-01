TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $25.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 2,318,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,350. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

