TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX traded up $22.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 2,513,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,951. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.