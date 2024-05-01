TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Trading Up 26.5 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $24.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. 2,026,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,706. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.