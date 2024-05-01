Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Transocean Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

