TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,347. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.