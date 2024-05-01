Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TRMB traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

