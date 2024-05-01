Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

