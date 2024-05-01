UBS Group Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $122.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

