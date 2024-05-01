UBS Group Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $351.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $339.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.52.

NYSE:SYK traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,216. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,910,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

