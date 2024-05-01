UBS Group Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $150.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 944,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,886. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $237,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

