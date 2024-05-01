UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 1st

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.59%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

