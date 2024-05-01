UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UMH Properties Stock Performance
UMH opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.
UMH Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -546.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
