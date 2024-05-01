Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

UNP stock opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

